The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says The Malta Tourism Authority has issued a call for a second quarantine hotel after the one in St George’s Bay was approaching full capacity. In another story, the newspaper says a panel of judges leading the public inquiry into whether the state could have prevented the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are on Thursday expected to announce whether they have concluded or require more time to deliberate.

The Malta Independent speaks to the Education Minister who has not committed to a reopening plan for language schools but says that discussions are ongoing.

L-Orizzont speaks to members of the Serbian community who say they cannot return to their family and employment because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Il-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that the way ahead for the country was for everyone to work together.