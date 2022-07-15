The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how air pollution in eight of Malta's streets exceeds the EU limit. In a second story, the newspaper reports how the courts have ruled freedom of expression should no longer be trampled on.

The Malta Independent leads with a court report about how a judge has ruled PBS breached the Nationalist Party's rights. In another article, the newspaper reports that a third man is to be indicted over the 2020 Sliema double murder.

In-Nazzjon also refers to the court's judgment that found the PN's rights had been breached by the national broadcaster.