The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says petitioners seeking a vote of confidence in Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia have expressed shock at learning their petition has been deemed invalid by the party administration. In another story, the newspaper says the curtain will soon come down on one of Malta’s oldest and most notorious cinemas as the Planning Authority is on Tuesday expected to approve the conversion of Valletta’s City Lights into a boutique hotel.

The Malta Independent speaks to Transport Minister Ian Borg on the bicycle lanes at Tal-Balal, with the minister saying that someone always complained no matter what was done.

In-Nazzjon quotes Dr Delia suggesting that Parliament should not be adjourned for the summer recess to debate the holding of a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on the internal turmoil within the Nationalist Party.