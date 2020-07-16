The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the president of the PN's executive has contradicted Adrian Delia's claim that a no-confidence vote against him cannot be called in the party's general council. Alex Perici Calascione says a transitory clause in the party statute still allows such a vote to go ahead.

The newspaper also reports that Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has lost a court bid to challenge the government for refusing to recommend a pardon.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to former minister Louis Galea's call for fresh elections in the PN. It also reports there is a small chance that former COVID-19 patients may be re-infected.

In-Nazzjon reports how the authorities investigated 237 cases related to the Panama Papers and Swiss Leaks and raised 14 million euro. It also reports that the MFSA has serious suspicion about three financial companies which are not licensed by it.

L-orizzont reports how Adrian Delia insisted he will stay on as PN leader despite losing a confidence vote in the party executive committee. It also reports that the GWU has registered an industrial dispute with the Water Services Corporation over collective agreement talks.