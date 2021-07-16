The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Air Malta has had over 6,000 flight bookings cancelled since new travel rules were announced last week.

In a separate piece, it notes that Malta-US pension plans and their potential use for tax evasion are being reviewed by the US fiscal authorities who have placed them on their so-called ‘Dirty Dozen’ list of scams.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who on Thursday said the government was willing to listen to all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable economy for Malta, but given its size, it needed to be selective and choose the best projects possible.

The newspaper also reports that 70 per cent of the new COVID cases announced on Thursday were detected among tourists.

L-Orizzont leads its front page with news that the March 31 oil storage facility in the heart of Birżebbuġa was closed for good on Thursday.

Il-Nazzjon refers to the additional new COVID cases reported on Thursday, which saw Malta's number of active cases surpass 1,200, "giving rise to fresh concerns".