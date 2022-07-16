The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Most papers lead with details from the compilation of evidence against Abner Aquilina, charged with the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska in January, including body-cam footage in which the accused tells police: "I killed a person and then raped her."

Times of Malta also reports that 10 non-urgent surgeries a day are being cancelled at Mater Dei Hospital due to the spike in COVID cases.

The Malta Independent also reports on the discovery of a dead body in an advanced state of decomposition in Birżebbuġa.

L-Orizzont features an NSO report showing that nearly a quarter of the EU population was receiving a pension in 2019, with Malta having the lowest share of pensioners.

In-Nazzjon reports on the Nationalist Party's proposals for improving the work of Parliament.