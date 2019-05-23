These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Wednesday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that a date for the trial of the men accused with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia will be set within 20 months. It also carries the latest testimony from the murder case of a migrant, with one of the shooting victims saying he had come to Malta "because it was safe".

The same two stories made it to the front of the MaltaToday, with the paper saying that the Caruana Galizia suspects face multiple life sentences in jail if found guilty. On the migrant murder trial, the report quotes the victim as saying that the man charged with the killing had shot at him and "left".

In-Nazzjon leads with the meeting held at the Nationalist Party headquarters on Tueday night at which a decision was taken on the wording of the vote of confidence to be taken in 10 days on the party leader. The paper also reports on the vote appointing Ursula Von der Leyen as the first female president of the European Commission.

The Malta Independent also leads with the decision to start the trial for the suspects in the Caruana Galizia murder. It also quotes Justice Minister Owen Bonnici as saying that the comments made by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and the prime minister about starting an inquiry into the murder were "the same thing".

L-Orizzont also reports on the developments within the PN, referring to a post by MP Jason Azzopardi that the situation could end up being resolved by "fists". It also quotes the head of the unit dealing with sexually-transmitted diseases saying that a new sexual health policy was needed.