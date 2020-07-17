The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma denied that the former police chief was paid €30,000 for the state pardon he was granted to tell all about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. In another story, it reports about the return to Malta of a Mattia Preti masterpiece, which will soon be back at the palace where it belongs.

The Malta Independent says that dissenting MPs can call a vote of confidence in Delia’s leadership.

L-Orizzont says that Malta has not registered any new COVID-19 cases for a week.

In-Nazzjon leads with Adrian Delia’s address to the European People’s Party summit that the Opposition is to continue to persuade and emphasise on getting the best possible assistance for the European Union.