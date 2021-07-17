These are the leading articles making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report that COVID-19 vaccination has been made mandatory for several thousand non-EU workers, who must get the jab locally in order to renew their work permits.

The newspaper also writes that efforts are under way to organise repatriation flights for language students stuck in Malta.

The Malta Independent leads with news of floods in western Europe that have killed more than 125 people so far. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news of the 225 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, writing that cases are rising “higher and higher”.

L-Orizzont focuses its front page on the Ombudsman’s annual report, writing that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the parliamentary office’s work.

The newspaper gives secondary prominence to an industrial tribunal dispute in which an aircraft engineer who was dismissed while on probation claimed that there were months when he was made to work more than 300 hours.

In-Nazzjon gives front-page prominence to news that voting for a new Nationalist Party executive has started.

The newspaper also reports with prominence claims by an NGO activist that minister Ian Borg blocked her on Instagram, as well as remarks by Housing Minister Roderick Galdes that his Labour backbench colleague Rosianne Cutajar is competent.