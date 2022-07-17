The following are the stories making the front pages in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that construction magnate Charles Polidano met Prime Minister Robert Abela days after his arrest. The newspaper also reports how Carmen Calvagna has insisted she does not want to live in anger after her husband's tragic death, especially as Victor Calvagna’s legacy is built on love.

MaltaToday says international arrest warrants for Pilatus Bank owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejadad and other bank directors were issued in January.

The Malta Independent on Sunday focuses on how the government rolled out the red carpet for the investors behind the American University of Malta.

Il-Mument highlights the need for reform of PBS and national broadcasting after a court sentence against PBS and the Broadcasting Authority last week. It also says there is trouble in the PL after a long-running radio programme by Emanuel Cuschieri was stopped.

KullĦadd reports that tourism is back at its best.

Illum says a survey had shown that over 60% of the people are against having open air music till 1am in Valletta.

It-Torċa gives prominence to an appeal by the Consumers Association for prices to be published so consumers can compare. It also reports there have been no local reports of the trafficking of Ukrainians.