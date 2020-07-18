These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report by parliament’s standards commissioner, which found that Joseph Muscat had a €21,000 trip to Dubai paid for by undisclosed third parties last December, but that this did not breach MPs’ code of ethics.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports on the testimony of former government head of communications Kurt Farrugia, who testified in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on Farrugia’s testimony, highlighting his recollection of Konrad Mizzi dismissing Caruana Galizia’s first reports on his offshore dealings as “bluff”.

In-Nazzjon dedicates most of its front page to news that 63 migrants were brought to Malta on Friday, noting that the government said nothing about these new arrivals.

L-Orizzont also leads with Farrugia’s testimony in the Caruana Galizia inquiry, with the newspaper highlighting Farrugia’s view that the late journalist was “often not correct in her stories”.