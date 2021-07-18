These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with results of an ongoing Mater Dei study that found that around a quarter of all local COVID-19 patients still reported symptoms, several months after recovering from the virus.

The newspaper also reports that the father of a teenage German boy found dead in Malta five years ago has asked courts in Germany to tell Maltese authorities to reopen the mysterious case.

Malta Today leads with a report about a stern admonishment which the Constitutional court gave prosecutors leading the Enemalta oil scandal case, where it noted that in 15 out of 27 scheduled court sittings, nothing had happened.

The newspaper also writes that lawyers are frustrated by the Limited aċċess to inmates they are being afforded.

The Malta Independent on Sunday writes that concerns are mounting about new development in Wardija, following the laying of electricity services in the area. The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to the PN saying that exiting the FATF grey list will require a “national effort”.

Illum writes that hospitality sector players are warning that the sector cannot afford another shutdown, as concerns mount following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The newspaper also writes that the PN “has not denied” that its new strategist and outgoing Lovin Malta CEO Chris Peregin will be paid €65,000 a year.

It-Torċa reports that shipping costs have risen exponentially, even by up to 500% in some cases, over the past months.

Kullħadd writes that Malta recorded one of the greatest improvements towards gender equality in the EU between 2010 and 2018.

It also reports that the government plans to invest €65 million to rebuild the Ras Ħanzir dock in Kordin from scratch, to increase its capacity by 57 per cent.

Il-Mument leads with a report from the PN ġeneral Council, where party leader Bernard Grech told delegates that the PN could be the “government you always wished for”. The newspaper also reports that the PN has a new ġeneral council president and executive.