The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a fifth of Matsec exam candidates failed their Maths and Maltese 'O' level exams. It also reports that there is a six-month waiting list for appointments for the GU clinic.

The Malta Independent quotes the CEO of BirdLife Malta complaining that the resources authority lacks teeth and there is no balance between the institutions in Malta.

L-orizzont leads with the return of coal for power stations in Europe, saying it does not augur well for efforts to counter climate change. It also reports how a man died when he dived into the sea and hit rocks.

In-Nazzjon reports on fears that an increase in air travel fares is likely to become the new norm. It also reports on the six months since Roberta Metsola was elected president of the European Parliament. In another story it reports on the unveiling in Sliema of a monument to the elderly victims of COVID-19.