The following are the top stories in Friday’s newspapers.

All newspapers on Friday lead with the approval of the controversial Central Link road upgrade project, which followed a long and heated Planning Authority hearing.

Times of Malta also says Ivan Bartolo, who spearheaded the petition asking for a vote of confidence in PN leader Adrian Delia, has defended the executive committee’s decision to forge ahead with the vote under the terms wanted by the Nationalist Party leader– rather than by the petitioners – as a sign of political maturity.

The Malta Independent says academics have demanded a review of Matsec reform after proper consultation.

L-Orizzont refers to a case of domestic violence in which a judge accuses the police of creating a case of ‘re-victimisation’.

In-Nazzjon says the agenda for the PN general council has been published.