The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta carries interviews with PN leader Adrian Delia and Therese Comodini Cachia, the MP nominated by a majority of Nationalist MP to serve as leader of the Opposition. Delia hinted he is considering a fresh confidence vote before the general council.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Comodini Cachia as saying achieving unity with Adrian Delia will be very difficult. It also quotes Delia saying the PN would be doing better in surveys without the punches coming from its sides.

MaltaToday says PN rebels want Delia to be ousted by the general council. It also reports, however, that PN supporters are unmoved by the choice of Therese Comidini Cachia to become opposition leader.

Illum says former PN general secretary Joe Saliba is back within the party, advising Delia.

Kullħadd says Delia is ready to submit to a fresh vote.

Il-Mument quotes Delia as saying he will propose concrete action at a meeting of the PN Executive on Thursday.