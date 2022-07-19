The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Enemalta has estimated it will cost nearly €49 million to repair damages caused to the electricity interconnector cable when a ship dragged anchor off Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq in March. In a second story it says that travel agents are reporting a rush of last-minute bookings for summer holidays as people again feel safe to go abroad again.

The Malta Independent says an extreme heat warning has gone into effect in the UK. It also reports that Yorgen Fenech's lawyers have been denied access to data from the phones of former chief of staff Keith Schembri phones.

In-Nazzjon highlights the latest protest over biased broadcasting made by the PN to PBS and the Broadcasting Authority. It also says that Net TV has won rights to broadcast Hamrun Spartans football matches.

l-orizzont says ambulances are being placed on standby near beaches to offer greater peace of mind.