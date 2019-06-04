The following are the top stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story reporting PN leader Adrian Delia saying that he would respect the outcome of a democratic vote. In another story, the newspaper reports the testimony given by the mother of a murdered 35-year-old mother of seven.

The Malta Independent says Nationalist Party sources informed the paper Dr Delia was trying to avoid convening a general council because he feared it would only serve to hurt the party further.

L-Orizzont says that illegally caught tuna is being sold in Malta.

In-Nazzjon says that following the publication of a Council of Europe report on Malta, Dr Delia has appealed to the Prime Minister to act in the national interest.