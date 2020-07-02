The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder heard on Wednesday that Attorney General Peter Grech warned police to tread carefully on the Panama Papers investigations as this could trigger trouble and unrest in the country. In another story, the newspaper says migrants evicted from open centres, and unable to afford housing, have been forced to sleep at the gates of Valletta.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the AG’s warning to the police on Panama Papers investigations.

The Malta Independent says Malta International Airport has reopened for passenger travel.

L-Orizzont says the first 1,800 tourists have arrived in Malta following the reopening of the airport on Wednesday.