The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that construction tycoon Charles Polidano was arrested on Friday morning and taken in for questioning over suspected money laundering and corruption.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that Infrastructure Malta’s new CEO quit just over a month after being appointed to the role.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on how inflation for 19 countries that use the euro hit a record 8.6%. Separately it refers to PN comments that Smart City land, which is valued at €63million, is being handed over to the Sadeen Group for €15,000.

In-Nazzjon among others reports on the Police Commissioner's request to the court to reject Repubblika's call for the prosecution of former Pilatus Bank officials. It also refers to two fire accidents reported on Friday.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports on the provision of electric powering stations at the Grand Harbour and, separately, a collective agreement signed on Friday for Court Services Agency employees.