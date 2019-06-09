These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports tourism minister Konrad Mizzi's claims that he could not remember if the financial advisors that set up his once-secret Panama shell company also played a role in choosing Vitals Global Healthcare to run three public hospitals.

The Malta Independent reports on continuing safety concerns over cycle lanes on the new Tal-Balal road, and cyclists' challenge to transport minister Ian Borg: Get on a bike and try it out yourself.

L-Orizzont quotes Foundation for Social Welfare Services chief Alfred Grixti on the need for more foster carers. It also reports on tourism minister Konrad Mizzi's call for Air Malta and pilots to resolve their ongoing dispute.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Constitutional Court's order to three ministers to explain under oath how they obtained information which was not in the published conclusions of the Egrant report, after a request by Opposition leader Adrian Delia.