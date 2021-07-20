The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that dozens of companies are considering requiring their unvaccinated employees to take weekly novel coronavirus tests. The head of the Employers' Association explains why.

The newspaper also reports that two teenage students were rushed to hospital with food poisoning on Saturday after being served undercooked chicken while in quarantine at a Pembroke residential facility run by a language school.

The Malta Independent reports that the Corinthia group has submitted plans for a residential-tourism complex at the former Ħal-Ferħ site. It also says Moviment Graffitti is calling for an investigation into the way Infrastructure Malta carries out land expropriation.

In-Nazzjon says there were long queues of Maltese and foreigners for the COVID-19 jab when walk-in clinics opened on Monday.

l-orizzont reports how the European Commission proposed (some days ago) to stop the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.