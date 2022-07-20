The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says new research found that doctors on duty for 32-hours at a stretch at Mater Dei Hospital is leading to overtiredness, errors and a loss of empathy to the detriment of patients.

In another story, the newspaper says an international election monitoring body has ruled that a government ploy to hand out cheques prior to the March general election does not conform to international standards and good practice.

The Malta Independent says it was a moment of satisfaction for former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as Europe signed an energy deal with Azerbaijan.

Malta Today says the constitutional court has refused a request from George Degiorgio for the deletion of a court decree enabling his court tappings to be used as exhibits.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call to the government for the necessary changes to be made to the Work Life Balance directive legal notice.

L-Orizzont says that this season’s first turtle nest has been found at Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo.