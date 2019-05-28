The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the gruesome discovery on Saturday of human remains near Valletta. They are believed to be the remains of a woman who went missing in 2008 and is now believed to have been murdered. The story also features on some of the other newspapers. The Sunday Times of Malta also reports on concerns among PN councillors about the way preparations for Saturday's PN confidence vote are being made.

The Malta Independent quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying he would take hard decisions against those who continue to hinder the party after Saturday's confidence vote. It also quotes Mark Anthony Sammut former PN Executive chairman, saying that the party, in its present state, faces meltdown at the next general election.

MaltaToday says suspected fuel smuggler Darran Debono held meetings with a US military attache' who urged him to 'spill the beans' if he wants US sanctions against him lifted.

Il-Mument quotes Adrian Delia saying unity and reform need to get the PN closer to the people. The newspaper also gives prominence to PN statements that preparations for Saturday's vote are meticulous and according to the statute.

Illum says a recent directive by the Central Bank of Malta will make getting home loans, especially loans for a second home, more difficult. The newspaper also reports that Charles Azzopardi, the former Labour Mayor of Rabat, may become an MP if Edward Scicluna becomes an EU commissioner and a casual election is needed. The Labour Party had stopped Azzopardi from contesting May's local elections because of an investigation into alleged irregularities.

KullĦadd says Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola was humiliated when she nominated a Hungarian MEP from Viktor Orban's party to sit on an EU committee, only to then have to retract the nomination when it became clear that a nomination from that party would be deemed unacceptable. It also reports how Moody's raised Malta's credit rating on Saturday, after 11 years.