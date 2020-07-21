The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the Appeals Court has ordered two contractors to pay €67,000 in compensation to a Sliema family whose house was demolished during construction works 20 years ago. One person had died in the incident.

It also reports that Standards Commissioner George Hyzler is due to announce a draft revised Code of Ethics for MPs to plug existing loopholes related to gifts. The newspaper also reports that ancient cart ruts near the Rabat road are to be covered, despite appeals for their incorporation in current road works.

The Malta Independent observes that should rebel MPs be evicted by the PN, it would end up without a leader of the opposition and without MEPs. The newspaper also renews a warning by the superintendent for public health that social distancing must be observed. Charmaine Gauci was reacting to reports about crowds at weekend feasts.

L-orizzont recalls the 2013 oil procurement scandal saying five cases remain pending in court. It also reports that the EU has approved an aid scheme for Maltese tuna fishermen.

In-Nazzjon reports disagreements between Labour councillors in Qala stemming from their support to former minister Justyne Caruana and current minister Clint Camilleri.