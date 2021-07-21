The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that some 500 language students have tested positive for COVID-19, making up about a quarter of virus cases in Malta. It also reports testimony by Melvin Theuma who recalled finding one of the men accused of the 2010 HSBC heist dripping with blood after having been shot by police.

The Malta Independent reports how the tourism minister said on Tuesday that red-listing of Malta by the ECDC will not have a direct impact on the sector.

MaltaToday says foreigners in Malta will receive a code to enable them to download the vaccination certificate since they do not have an ID card. It also quotes an EU rule of law report saying court delays pose a serious challenge in Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Bernard Grech that youths are agents for change. It also says there is disappointment abroad over the way the Malta government has treated language students.

l-orizzont says another foreigner has suffered a racially motivated assault, days after a Somali man was beaten and thrown into the sea in Mgarr, Gozo. The newspaper also raises questions over whether schools will reopen in September.