The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how a man was charged on Wednesday with having raped a man and a woman in Hamrun's main street. It also reports how a policeman was injured and shots were fired at a wanted man during a car chase.

The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and l-orizzont all lead with the police car chase after a wanted man.

The Malta Independent also reports that 13 Maltese businesses have joined in an alliance to fight for carbon neutrality.

L-orizzont says €86 million were spent on research and development in Malta in 2020.

In-Nazzjon says the GWU is not involved in talks on golden handshakes to workers as part of a company restructuring.