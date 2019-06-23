The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with warnings that the climate will become hotter and drier. It also reports that Malta’s anti-money laundering regime has failed the Moneyval review.

The Malta Independent says the government plans to open a community hub for people with disabilities in Naxxar in 2022.

In-Nazzjon reports that forensic experts need to establish the identity of human remains found within the Valletta bastions on Saturday. It is feared the remains are those of a woman missing for 11 years. The newspaper also says that PN leader Adrian Delia wants 'absolute unity' in the party.

l-orizzont leads with an account of how a woman came to Malta as a model and ended up in a massage parlour.