The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Most of the newspapers were published before Melvin Theuma was seriously injured late on Tuesday, although In-Nazzjon managed to carry a picture of the scene outside Theuma's home. Instead, the newspapers are dominated by the EU Budget and stimulus package and the financial allocation to Malta.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that Citizenship schemes agents Henley and Partners will no longer serve as Malta’s cash-for-passports programme concessionaire, a move that makes the government “liable” for the firm’s losses.

The Malta Independent says the government is mum about the signatures of government officials on the 'lost and found' VGH document which the auditor had referred to when he spoke about collusion in the granting of the hospitals contract.

MaltaToday says PN MPs opposing Adrian Delia are seeking a general council showdown to force him out. It also says there will be no new taxes under the EU budget and stimulus package.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia saying concrete action is needed for the PN to become an alternative government.

l-orizzont says PN factions are fighting each other while appealing for unity.