The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how Malta has chartered a special medical flights to take COVID-19 positive language students back home. It also reports how a bank head has spoken about the elderly in Malta facing financial abuse, even by members of their own family.

The Malta Independent leads with the prime minister's promise to redouble efforts to get Malta off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

On the same theme, In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that the people together can restore credibility to the country. It also says that the country cannot wait 18 months to be taken off the grey list and a PN government will get Malta on the white list in three months.

l-orizzont reports that 95% of the social measures announced in the Budget have been implemented. It also reports that there is high confidence in the law courts in the Malta business sector.