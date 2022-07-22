The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta has seen the largest drop of people who perceive corruption as having increased over the last three years, though corruption is still viewed as being widespread.

Separately, it reports the Nationalist Party has slammed the government for ordering an inquiry rather than calling on the attorney general to resign after two lawyers were acquitted, on a technicality, of trying to bribe a Times of Malta journalist.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to the resignation of Italy's Draghi, while it separately reports on the Home Affairs minister's announcement that discussions on a collective agreement for police will kick off soon.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by party leader Bernard Grech who on Thursday insisted the PN will continue urging the government to address the rising cost of living.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to an agreement over better working conditions for LESA officials.