The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with indications of how Charlene Farrugia, a woman missing since 2008, was murdered in her apartment and dumped in a former wartime shelter near Valletta.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report how the man suspected of murdering Charlene Farrugia admitted to a hold-up in Gzira and was jailed seven years on Monday.

The Malta Independent also quotes a report by the Employers' Association that high turnover of workers and shortages are driving up labour costs.

In-Nazzjon reports that NGOs are planning legal action over the Central Link road project.

l-orizzont leads with 'pressures' which it says are being put on PN councillors ahead of Saturday's vote of confidence in Adrian Delia.

The newspaper also reports that, for the first time, a victim of domestic violence has been awarded compensation.