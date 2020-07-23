All newspapers on Thursday lead with Melvin Theuma, the state witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, who was found in a pool of blood at his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday night.

Times of Malta says that Theuma is unable to speak after suffering damage to his vocal cords as well as multiple stab wounds in what police believe was a case of self-harm.

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont say Theuma told the police his wounds were self-inflicted.

In-Nazzjon says the government is not shouldering responsibility for the Theuma case.

Times of Malta also reports about an eight-hour court session on Wednesday, centred around highly-anticipated unheard recordings made by Theuma, which ended in anti-climax when the court ruled that the audio clips were to be played behind closed doors.

The Malta Independent says that ‘rebel’ MPs on Wednesday walked out of a meeting with PN leader Adrian Delia.