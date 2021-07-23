The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage halted works near the Wignacourt Aqueduct, in Balzan, over concerns about potential damage to the 400-year-old structure.

In a separate piece, it meanwhile reports that people who took the Johnson &Johnson vaccine in Malta are having trouble using their digital COVID certificate in other EU countries.

The Malta Independent reports on how €16 million in government vouchers were spent in just six weeks.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to a meeting between the Institute of Maltese Journalists and PN leader Bernard Grech, while in a separate piece it refers to a judicial protest filed by a Maltese couple who were stranded abroad when Malta's travel rules changed this month.

l-orizzont refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Thursday said a vote by the International Monetary Fund was a "vote of trust" in Malta's economy.