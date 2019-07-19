The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that more agricultural land along Mdina Road, Attard, is at risk as the Planning Authority is on Thursday set to decide on a proposal for a new fuel station along the Attard artery.

The newspaper also reports that patients at Mt Carmel Hospital have praised the quality of care, despite difficulties over the infrastructure of the place.

MaltaToday says the police are still trying to establish the motive behind the murder of Charlene Farrugia. Her suspected remains were found on Saturday. She went missing in 2008.

l-orizzont says the man suspected to have killed Charlene Farrugia had assaulted another two women.

In-Nazzjon leads with plans for legal action against the Central Link road project. It also reports about the planned increase in the price of milk.