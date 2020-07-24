The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news that Melvin Theuma, the critically injured star

witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, was on Thursday trying to communicate with relatives and hospital staff through eye movements and facial expressions.

In a separate article, the newspaper also reports on a meeting between opposing camps within the PN’s executive committee which battled it late into the night.

In-Nazzjon leads with news about this meeting, saying that General Council of the Nationalist Party will vote on August 1 on whether the party members should be invited to confirm Adrian Delia as party leader or hold a leadership election.

L-Orizzont leads with an article about the tragic death of a young man from Gambia at a Cospicua site. It also reports on Theuma's stable condition.

The Malta Independent reports on the construction site tragedy and the PN meeting held late on Thursday.