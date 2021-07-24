These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that fully vaccinated people could soon be required to self-isolate for shorter periods of time if they come into contact with positive virus cases, as part of a government plan to ease COVID-19 rules.

The newspaper also reports that the attorney general has filed an appeal against a community service sentence given to two architects partially responsible for the Miriam Pace house collapse.

The Malta Independent writes that the ICT sector will need to grow by 21.9 per cent over the next decade but that uncertainty remains about the possibility of finding enough workers to keep up the pace.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s address at a Labour Party general conference, writing that the party will focus on “investing in quality of life”.

The newspaper also writes that demand for walk-in vaccination clinics has proven to be higher than expected this week and that plans are under way to have clinics open in the afternoons and evenings.

In-Nazzjon cites a financial consultant as warning that Malta’s addition to the UK’s list of high-risk financial jurisdictions could lead to higher costs for local operators.

The newspaper also cites Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech as warning that Robert Abela’s government was putting jobs at risk.