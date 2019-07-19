The following are the leading stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the boyfriend of missing woman Charlene Farrugia was questioned by the police when she disappeared, but raised no suspicions.

The newspaper also reports that Justice Minister Owen Bonnici would not commit to launching a public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder within the three-month deadline stipulated by the Council of Europe.

The Malta Independent reports that ministers will not be suspended during the magisterial inquiry, ordered last week, into the transfer of state hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the nomination of Helena Dalli to serve as European Commissioner and the appointment of Edward Zammit Lewis to replace her in the Cabinet. It also reports that a man was jailed for eight years for rape on Wednesday. The newspaper also highlights a GWU agreement with a company which will offer reduced prices for dentistry services to union members.

In-Nazzjon leads with an interview with party leader Adrian Delia, who says he wants a young, enthusiastic Nationalist Party ready to serve the country. It also says that 1,496 councillors can participate in the confidence vote in the party leader during the PN general council meeting on Saturday.