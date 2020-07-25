The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Melvin Theuma has written a note from his hospital bed saying he stabbed himself multiple times out of remorse and because his evidence in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia was being doubted. In another story, the newspaper says that a spike of new novel coronavirus cases has been linked to a hotel party that took place last weekend.

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party has decided on the way forward giving its general council the vote on the paid members’ options.

L-Orizzont says that COVID-19 has made a reappearance in Malta.

In-Nazzjon says Minister Jose Herrera has confirmed that Melvin Theuma’s was a case of attempted suicide.