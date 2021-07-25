The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.
The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a survey it commissioned which found that the Labour Party would win a general election by more than 50,000 votes, securing 57% of the electorate’s support if a vote were to be held today. In another story, the newspaper says Malta has requested access to a new cache of data on offshore holdings in Dubai in a bid to crack down on large-scale tax evasion and financial crime.
The Malta Independent on Sunday says the financial services watchdog is to have its first-ever non-Maltese CEO.
Malta Today says popular mobility operator Bolt is facing a dissolution request.
Illum says that as doctors seek more measures against COVID-19, hoteliers warn against the country’s bankruptcy.
It-Torċa speaks to a foreign worker who says he is unable to make ends meet with the €792 net pay he ends up with each week.
Il-Mument leads with an interview with the PN’s new general council president Mark Anthony Sammut.
Kullħadd says that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s address to the party’s general conference indicates a clear direction towards more wealth for the country.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us