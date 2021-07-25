The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a survey it commissioned which found that the Labour Party would win a general election by more than 50,000 votes, securing 57% of the electorate’s support if a vote were to be held today. In another story, the newspaper says Malta has requested access to a new cache of data on offshore holdings in Dubai in a bid to crack down on large-scale tax evasion and financial crime.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the financial services watchdog is to have its first-ever non-Maltese CEO.

Malta Today says popular mobility operator Bolt is facing a dissolution request.

Illum says that as doctors seek more measures against COVID-19, hoteliers warn against the country’s bankruptcy.

It-Torċa speaks to a foreign worker who says he is unable to make ends meet with the €792 net pay he ends up with each week.

Il-Mument leads with an interview with the PN’s new general council president Mark Anthony Sammut.

Kullħadd says that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s address to the party’s general conference indicates a clear direction towards more wealth for the country.