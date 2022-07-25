The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how a number of asbestos pipes illegally dumped on the roadside in Marsaxlokk more than two months ago remain there, with none of the authorities assuming responsibility for the removal of the health hazard.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that more people are buying from local shops rather than online amid logistics headaches, increasing prices and improved delivery services by Maltese entrepreneurs.

The Malta Independent leads its front page with a report on PL MP Rosianne Cutajar's appointment to the Council for Children board, and, separately, it reports on PN MEP David Casa's criticism about the government doing the 'bare minimum' on the work-life balance directive.

In-Nazzjon reports on the death of an Egyptian man who was stabbed in Marsa. It also refers to a report about the national broadcaster by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

L-orizzont also reports on the Marsa stabbing. Additionally, the newspaper publishes a piece on how the General Workers Union has signed a collective agreement for ARKA foundation employees.