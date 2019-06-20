These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Friday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports Adrian Delia's denial about late bank loan repayments, which was claimed by his former wife in a judicial protest on Thursday. It also says that 150 migrants are believed to be missing after a shipwreck off the coast of Libya on Thursday, from which 220 were rescued.

L-Orizzont says that the nomination of Helena Dalli as European Commissioner will be welcomed by the nominated head, Ursula von der Leyen, who wants half the commissioners to be female. It also says that last minute attacks are being made in the media against PN leader Adrian Delia, a day before he faces a vote of confidence.

In-Nazzjon refers to the judicial protest about Dr Delia's bank repayments, saying it was a vicious personal attack in the run-up to Saturday's vote. The newspaper also carries a statement by a frustrated Maltese investor whose money has been frozen in Satabank for over 10 months since the bank's operations were suspended.

The Malta Independent reports that Edward Zammit Lewis will give up all his government consultancy roles now that he has been sworn in as a minister. It also says that the cycling lanes and alternative transport routes of the Central Link project would take up more space than the agricultural space being lost.