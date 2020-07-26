These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the results of an internal PN survey, carried out one week ahead of a key general council vote. It shows a relative majority of councillors wanting leader Adrian Delia out.

In a secondary story, the president of the Malta Institute of Accountants has warned of “disastrous” consequences should Malta be grey-listed by Council of Europe body Moneyval.

MaltaToday writes that recorded conversations suggest Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma offered his friend Edwin Brincat €15,000 to give then-police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

Illum writes that there are six candidates who are seriously considering whether to run for the PN leadership.

It-Torċa reports on workers who are earning €500 a month and must use that to pay for food and rent, in what it calls “modern-day slavery”.

Il-Mument leads with PN leader Adrian Delia reassuring party members that the PN will emerge “stronger and renewed” from its current state of turmoil.

Kullħadd leads with news that Daniel Micallef was elected Labour Party deputy leader for party affairs. The paper also writes about PN troubles, saying leader Adrian Delia may have found a way to rid himself of ‘establishment’ MPs who are against him.