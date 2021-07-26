The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that the Malta Community Chest Fund has gone to court in a bid to enforce cryptocurrency donation pledges that have grown in value from a couple of hundred thousand euros to €7 million in less than three years.

In a separate piece, the newspaper warns that just as the number of COVID-19 cases rises, so is anxiety among elderly people who are afraid they may “get locked inside again”.

The Malta Independent reports that Moviment Graffitti will be filing an appeal against the Planning Authority's decision to approve the db Group project in Pembroke.

In a separate piece, it also refers to comments by Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat who does not believe the island will return to a "state of closure".

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday pledged the party will do its utmost to ensure Malta's return to glory.

l-orizzont publishes comments by St Paul's Bay deputy mayor Carlos Zarb who speaks about the impact of a by-law prohibiting alcohol consumption in public.