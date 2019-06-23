Times of Malta says more than half the population struggles with accessing healthcare services because they cannot afford the costs, despite free public health care. In another story, it sets the scene for the crucial vote PN leader Adrian Delia is facing on Saturday following mounting pressure for him to resign.

In-Nazzjon also leads with a story on the PN’s general council, saying the voting process will begin at around 10am.

The Malta Independent says the police have abandoned their investigation on dismembered kittens after they found zero leads.

L-Orizzont speaks to the Malta Film Commissioner who says that the film industry in Malta is now operating smoothly.