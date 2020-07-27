The following are the main stories in Monday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with calls for a ban on mass events after the number of active COVID-19 cases shot up to 26. In a separate article it says that the owner of a controversial fuel station built on ODZ land in Burmarrad has applied to convert

part of the facility into a two-storey restaurant.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia in calling on the government to return the Gozo General, St Luke's and Karin Grech hospitals to the people. It also reports on the death of an Austrian diver in Ghajnsielem and news that 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday.

L-Orizzont meanwhile quotes PL leader and Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that unity remained key to everything, and that unity was also what made the party stand out. In a separate article it refers to Sunday's new 14 COVID-19 cases.

The Malta Independent also reports on Sunday's new coronavirus cases and in a separate article it quotes eNGOs saying there was "no magic number as to how many visitors Comino can sustain".