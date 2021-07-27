The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a survey it has commissioned which found that Malta is split on whether the controversial cash-for-passports scheme should be scrapped. In another story, the newspaper says the commissioner for voluntary organisations has warned he may take legal action against a charity foundation run by cryptocurrency firm Binance over its repeated failure to file accounts.

The Malta Independent speaks to travel agents who say that the pace of new bookings by the Maltese has slowed down drastically.

L-Orizzont says that the number of recoveries in COVID-19 cases has surpassed that of new cases.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech speaking on government incompetence.