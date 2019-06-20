All national newspapers on Sunday lead with the PN general council crucial confidence vote in leader Adrian Delia.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Adrian Delia will continue steering the Nationalist Party after he obtained just over two thirds of the vote. The Malta Independent on Sunday says Dr Delia won the day with 68% of the vote. MaltaToday says Dr Delia will lead the PN to the next general election. Illum says Dr Delia has come out a winner but 32% of councillors are still against him. Kullħadd says Dr Delia will continue to lead a divided party. It-Torċa says Dr Delia has been confirmed PN leader. Il-Mument says the PN general council wants Dr Delia to continue leading the party.

In other stories, The Sunday Times of Malta says the Office of the Ombudsman is considering a legal challenge against the government for its repeated refusal to make available the full details of a €2 billion public contract signed for the privatisation of three hospitals.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the chairman of the Environment and Resources Authority who says that the Central Link project decision was the hardest he ever had to make but it was in the national interest.

MaltaToday says a group of investors fronted by Joseph Portelli are to purchase the former Jerma Palace Hotel.

Illum says the SR Technics project has come to a halt due to the discovery of a neolithic temple.

Kullħadd says the Central Link project is receiving more support.

It-Torċa says the GWU is satisfied with the agreement regarding school cleaners.