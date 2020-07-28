The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says 10 medical organisations on Monday called for the immediate prohibition of mass events after the spike of COVID-19 cases. In another story, it says Daphne Caruana Galizia middleman Melvin Theuma has been taken out of intensive care and is now being treated in an ENT ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

The Malta Independent says that nearly 5,200 crimes have been reported in the first six months of 2020.

L-Orizzont says that the first case of COVID-19 linked to a festa march has been registered.

In-Nazzjon says the rate of local COVID-19 transmission is once again above 1.