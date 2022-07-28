The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Archbishop Charles Scicluna has offered to mediate in a dispute between St Albert the Great College and the Malta Union of Teachers after college headmaster Mario Mallia was sacked.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that a new IVF bill was signed into law by Acting President Frank Bezzina, concluding a three-week saga prompted by President George Vella's reported reluctance to endorse the changes.

The Malta Independent also reports on the signing of the IVF bill into law and the dispute registered by the Malta Union of Teachers with the Dominicans over the sacking.

In-Nazzjon similarly reports about the new IVF bill and MUT dispute while it separately also reports that the PN will continue speaking up on behalf of AirMalta employees.

L-orizzont carries a front-page article about the GWU and UHM's proposals for the implementation of the work-life balance directive. It also reports that social benefits expenditure has increased by €45million.