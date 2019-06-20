These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Monday's newspapers:

Times of Malta leads with a statement by Louis Galea, the former Nationalist minister who was brought in to lead a mediation procedure within the party. Dr Galea says that the party leader Adrian Delia, having won Saturday's vote of confidence in him, must now "walk the talk". It also reports that some of the migrants evicted from their lodgings on Friday had lost their valuables.

In-Nazzjon dedicated its Monday front page to the radio interview on Sunday with Dr Delia, in which he describes Saturday's vote of confidence in him as one which was positive for the whole PN.

L-Orizzont says that half the 545 cases being handled by the Police's Victim Support Unit are domestic violence. It also quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that Dr Delia had beaten "Simon Busuttil" in the vote of no confidence. It also notes that very few of the Nationalist parliamentarians commented at all on social media about the vote - and that of those, some were negative or sarcastic.

The Malta Independent also leads with a reaction to the PN vote, in this case from Beppe Fenech Adami, in which he warned his colleagues against using social media to hurt the party. It also comments on the recent rise in the price of milk saying that it would hurt those who were on the poverty line.